Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after acquiring an additional 421,722 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $80.80. 29,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,316. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

