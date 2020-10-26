Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 26.5% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $86,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

