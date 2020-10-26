Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

