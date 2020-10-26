Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Financial Survey

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Castor Maritime and Seanergy Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seanergy Maritime has a consensus target price of $0.72, suggesting a potential upside of 54.61%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime -21.30% -46.30% -5.59%

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Seanergy Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.06 $1.09 million N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $86.50 million 0.09 -$11.70 million ($12.16) -0.04

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seanergy Maritime.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Seanergy Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

