Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,775 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.65. 292,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,920,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

