Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.20 on Monday, reaching $167.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,875. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

