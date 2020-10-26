Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,287 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VHT stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $206.83. 3,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,691. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $213.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.99 and a 200-day moving average of $196.30.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.