Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 785.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 542,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.56. 5,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

