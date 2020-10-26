Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,241 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 21,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 547.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 2,093,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,536,282. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

