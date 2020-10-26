Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $6.77 on Monday, reaching $229.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 944,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.