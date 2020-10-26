Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 108,063 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $32,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,980. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

