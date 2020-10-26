Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,101 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.15. 137,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

