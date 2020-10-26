Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,889 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $83,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 100.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 220,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 253.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 239,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,696 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV traded down $5.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.