Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,442 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $139.50. 18,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

