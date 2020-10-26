Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $11.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.79. 218,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.94. The firm has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.