Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 869.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.37. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

