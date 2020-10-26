Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,809.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $57.38 on Monday, hitting $1,583.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,276. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,514.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,452.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

