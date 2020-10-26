Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.79. 609,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,679,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

