Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 21.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Ares Capital by 130.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,631.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 54,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,775. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

