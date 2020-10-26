Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,527,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after acquiring an additional 544,800 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Hanesbrands by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 48,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 255.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 20.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 183,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

HBI stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,220. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.