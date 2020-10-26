Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.86.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $15.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $668.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $725.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

