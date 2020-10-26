Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 834,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,843,000 after purchasing an additional 490,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,007,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,803,000 after buying an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. 174,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

