Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.33. 37,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

