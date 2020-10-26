Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $35.66 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $35,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.26. 41,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,962. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

