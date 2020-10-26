Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.65. 292,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,920,267. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

