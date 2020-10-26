Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 221.0% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,705,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ServiceNow by 133.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,138,000 after acquiring an additional 283,439 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $96,368,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.84.

NYSE NOW traded down $16.60 on Monday, hitting $497.41. 67,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.94 and a 200-day moving average of $413.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.68, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

