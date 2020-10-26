Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $64.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,091 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $64,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 76,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.48. 6,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

