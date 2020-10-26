Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.70. 226,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.