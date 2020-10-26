Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $7.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.26. 236,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

