Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.91. The stock had a trading volume of 113,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,162. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

