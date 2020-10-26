Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 97,625,457 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,667,000 after purchasing an additional 288,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,069,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 753,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

