Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,015 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS remained flat at $$54.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 34,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

