Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 29,886,767 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,938,000 after buying an additional 867,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 1,461,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after buying an additional 1,522,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.