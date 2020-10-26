Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,246 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

