Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 13,071 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 248,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average is $252.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

