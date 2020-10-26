Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.65. The company had a trading volume of 558,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,769,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.