Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 27,528 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $35,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after acquiring an additional 726,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after acquiring an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after purchasing an additional 483,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.26. 41,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.