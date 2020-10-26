Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded down $7.97 on Monday, hitting $310.63. 7,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,145. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.