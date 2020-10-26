Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,189,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after buying an additional 159,005 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

