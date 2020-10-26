Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. 127,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,159. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

