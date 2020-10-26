Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 14.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $280,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 257,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

