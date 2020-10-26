Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.03. 50,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

