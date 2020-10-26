Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.26. The stock had a trading volume of 236,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

