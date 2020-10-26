Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,237 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total transaction of $2,237,214.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,767 shares of company stock worth $171,148,885. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $9.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.68. The stock had a trading volume of 387,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,193. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

