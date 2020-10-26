Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000.

SCHV traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,718. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

