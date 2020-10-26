Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Accenture stock traded down $10.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.20. 105,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,384. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $690,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,651.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

