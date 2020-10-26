Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.17. 139,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

