Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

