Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.48. The company had a trading volume of 196,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

