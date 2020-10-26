Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,566 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. 140166 increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.83.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.90. The company had a trading volume of 381,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $314.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

